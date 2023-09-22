New Delhi: In a diplomatic standoff that unfolded just hours after three Indian athletes were denied entry into the 19th Asian Games, the Ministry of External Affairs' Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, issued a resolute statement. He asserted that the Chinese authorities had, in a calculated and discriminatory manner, refused accreditation and entry to the Games for certain Indian sportspersons hailing from Arunachal Pradesh. Bagchi emphasised that India vehemently rejects any form of differential treatment based on domicile or ethnicity, underscoring that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

“Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. in line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” the statement read.

“A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states,” the statement added.

“Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests,” the statement said.

The saga began when the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India made a decisive move on Friday by cancelling his planned visit to China. This bold step was taken as a form of protest following the denial of entry to three Indian Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu.

While the remaining members of the Indian Wushu team, consisting of seven other players and support staff, proceeded with their journey, flying out to Hong Kong before boarding a flight to Hangzhou, these three athletes were left in limbo. The trio was prevented from boarding the plane due to a lack of proper clearance, even though one of them had received accreditation.

The athletes were subsequently returned to the Sports Authority of India hostel in JLN Stadium, New Delhi. According to sources within the Wushu team, they promptly raised the issue with the organizing committee of the Asian Games and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), expressing optimism that a resolution would be reached soon.