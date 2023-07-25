New Delhi: The Army has been experiencing a shortage of as many as 2,094 Majors and 4,734 Captains. These shortages are in the main ranks that lead soldiers to battle and in other operations. Whereas the 14-lakh strong armed forces are also facing a shortage of 630 doctors, 73 dentists and 701 nursing staffers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer recruitments in Majors and Captain's posts, including supporting cadres in Army were taking place. The vacancies in the Army can be attributed to low intake due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment process mainly in the short-service commission and other service entries was affected due to the Coronavirus, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

This piece of information came as a written response from Ajay Bhatt, MoS, Defence Ministry while replying to a question from Congress MP Kumar Ketkar enquiring whether it is a fact that the Army has been facing an acute shortage of officers at the Major and Captain levels. “Efforts are on to mitigate the shortage.

A proposal is under consideration to make SSC entry more attractive,” he added. Similarly, in another reply, the MoS pointed out in detail the shortage of media personnel in the Defence Services. As per the data provided by the Minister, as many as 630 seats are vacant in the Army Medical Corps (AMC) with 5,698 in the Army, 20 in the Navy and 12 in the Air Force.

In the Army Dental Corps, as many as 73 seats are vacant with 56 in the Army, 11 in the Navy, and 6 in the Air Force. Whereas in the Military Nursing Service, a total of 701 seats are vacant with 528 in the Army, 86 in the Navy, and 87 in the Air Force.

In the other Medical Staff (Paramedics) in Armed Forces Medical Services, a total of 1,969 seats are vacant with 1,495 in the Army, 392 in the Navy and 73 in the Air Force.

Also read: First batch women Army officers commissioned into Artillery Regiment