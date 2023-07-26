Tezpur: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra Singh recently claimed that militant groups are operating openly in the hilly border villages of Manipur. The villagers in the Kuki settlement area have reportedly been trained with modern weapons, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

The sensational claim made by Singh was confirmed by Manipur Governor Anusuya Uiki and the Cabinet Sub-Committee of Manipur. According to them, Kuki militant groups from Myanmar have migrated into the hill villages, particularly in Churachandpur and Chandal districts, seeking shelter. Disturbingly, all sections of people in Manipur now seem to have access to weapons, and in the rural areas, the militants are actively training villagers under the guidance of special trainers.

Singh emphasized that the villagers are being trained in various aspects of warfare, including setting up bunkers and tunnels. Shockingly, it has been observed that even common people, including women and youth, are being trained to carry out acts of violence in the border areas, further exacerbating the situation.

The Congress Committee president pointed out that during their rule from 2005 to 2008, a tripartite agreement was signed with the extremist groups, which prevented them from engaging in violent activities. However, during the subsequent BJP rule, this agreement was breached, leading to a surge in militant activities.

Singh clarified that the current violence is not related to the implementation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), as there were previously no such incidents in the mountainous border areas. He further alleged that the illegal foreign migration into Manipur was a result of weaknesses in the central government's foreign policy. The ongoing operation against militants by Myanmar's Junta government has led to rampant infiltration into the hilly Kuki major areas of the border region.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Singh believes that a joint decision by the state and central governments could bring the situation under control within a week. However, violence continues to persist in Manipur. On Wednesday, Kuki people set ablaze vehicles belonging to the Meitei people in Kangpokpi district, leading to tensions in the region. Reports of firing in various parts of the state add to the sense of urgency in addressing the escalating situation.