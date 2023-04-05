New Delhi: Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society. The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6.

Last year amid Hanuman Jayanti, a ruckus broke out and a district and sessions judge assigned the Jahangirpuri violence case to a sessions court in Rohini, which heard the arguments on framing of charges on September 23, 2022. The case was assigned to the court of additional sessions judge Smita Garg. Earlier, on August 18 2022, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh sent the case to the district and sessions judge, noting that the offences arrayed by the prosecution were punishable by more than seven-year jail terms, and, therefore, not triable by a magisterial court.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, 2022, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. (With agency inputs)