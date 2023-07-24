META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BAGS BLUE BELT IN BRAZILIAN MARTIAL ARTS

Hyderabad: Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, who knows many things in the field of technology, has now focused on martial arts. He has recently bagged a Blue Belt in Brazilian Ju Jitsu. He posted this on social media and shared his happiness. The 39-year-old Meta CEO trained under coach Dave Camarillo.

He revealed that he feels honoured to be promoted to achieve a Blue Belt. The coach replied, "It is an honour to know and learn about you. Thank you for your interest. He praised Mark, saying that he showed excellent discipline during the training." Mark Zucker Burger's fans and followers poured in congratulatory messages over his achievement of bagging the Blue Belt in Brazilian Ju Jitsu.

A netizen commented saying "Button for Elan vs Zucker fight." Wow, Amazing. Congratulations Zuckerberg. Another netizen stated that we can't believe it. A few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of his physique on social media in the background of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. At that time, Musk first threw a 'cage match' challenge. Meta CEO replied and asked to send 'location'. However, it is not yet known when this fight will take place.

There are five types of belts in Brazilian Ju Jitsu. After passing the white, blue, purple and brown stages, the Black Belt is acquired. Meta CEO put up a post for his coach, "Congratulations to Dave Camarillo on his 5th-degree black belt. You are a great trainer. I learned a lot about fighting and life in your training."