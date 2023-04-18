New Delhi Heatwave conditions continued unabated as temperature hovered in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country on Tuesday with Hamirpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sizzling at 442 degrees Celsius Delhi s primary weather station the Safdarjung Observatory registered a maximum temperature of 404 degrees Celsius four notches higher than normal This is the fourth consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius hereThe Pusa and Pitampura areas experienced heat wave conditions with maximum temperatures settling at 416 degrees to 419 degrees Celsius respectively Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat in the city on Wednesday the India Meteorological Department IMD saidThe IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to bring light rain in the northwestern plains starting Tuesday Earlier this month the MeT office predicted abovenormal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regionsAbovenormal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central east and northwest India during this period The meteorological department has issued an orange alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna Banka Jamui Nawada Aurangabad Supaul and several other districts of BiharBesides a yellow warning has also been sounded in Begusarai Nalanda Gaya Arwal Bhojpur Rohtas Buxar Khagaria and Munger regions of the state The meteorological department uses four colour codes green no action needed yellow watch and stay updated orange be prepared and red take action for weather warningPeople are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said In West Bengal Bankura recorded the highest temperature at 437 degrees Celsius while capital city Kolkata s maximum was 40 degrees Celsius Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degreemark in most parts of the two statesIn Haryana sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 414 degrees Celsius according to a report of the meteorological department here Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 407 degrees Celsius Ambala recorded a high of 397 degrees Celsius Narnaul recorded a high of 402 deg C while Bhiwani registered a high of 396 degrees CelsiusBathinda in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius The mercury settled at 366 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 412 degrees Celsius in Patiala Chandigarh the common capital of the two states recorded a high of 394 degrees CelsiusPrayagraj and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh were the hottest at 442 degrees Celsius with the weather department predicting rainthundershower at isolated places over western parts of the state Lucknow recorded the maximum temperature of 413 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 245 degree Celsius The desert state of Rajasthan also saw the temperature rising with Chittorgarh recording 432 degrees Celsius followed by Kota 428 degrees Banswara 427 degrees Phalodi 422 degrees Dholpur 42 degrees Alwar and Sawai Madhopur 417 degrees each Tonk 416 degrees Churu and Pilani 414 degrees each Barmer 412 degrees and Jaipur 40 degrees CelsiusHowever the MeT has predicted light rain and thunderstorm in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and in Jaipur Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions on April 19 and 20 It has also predicted a fall in temperatures by 23 degrees in the next two days Reeling under the scorching sun people in lower hills of Himachal had some relief as maximum temperatures dropped by few notches following light rains at several placesUna recorded a high of 374 degrees while Dhaulakuan was hottest in the region with a maximum temperature of 387 degrees The popular tourist destinations of Shimla Manali Dharamsala and Narkanda posted a high of 254 degrees 21 degrees 282 degrees and 192 degrees Celsius respectivelyThe Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority APSDMA forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 117 more across the state on Tuesday While the heat wave is expected to hit seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district 16 in Anakapalli four in East Godavari two each in Eluru Palnadu Visakhapatnam and Nandyala six in Gunturu and 10 in Krishna the disaster management department said in a statementOut of the 117 mandals Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are likely to record 447 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday it said earlier in the day Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains officials said on TuesdayAround three inches of snowfall was recorded in Machil near the Line of Control LoC The plain areas including Srinagar city were lashed by overnight rains bringing down the temperature they said The weather office said intermittent rain is likely to continue till Tuesday evening Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on WednesdayDuring this wet spell thunderstorm with strong gusty wind reaching 2030 kmph and hailstorm is also possible at some places in Jammu and Kashmir Meanwhile the death toll due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai rose to 14 after the death of a 34yearold woman while seven patients are undergoing treatment a civic official said on Tuesday PTI