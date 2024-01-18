New Delhi: A Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel with 22 crew members, including nine Indians, came under a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night and the Indian Navy swiftly responded to the attack, officials said. The Indian Navy's "mission deployed" guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to the attack within an hour of receiving a distress call from the vessel Genco Picardy, they said.

The merchant vessel was attacked 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden. The officials said Indian Navy's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) specialists boarded the vessel early Thursday morning to inspect the damaged area. The EOD specialists, after a thorough inspection, have cleared the ship for further transit, they said. The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call.