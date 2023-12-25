MERCHANT VESSEL MV CHEM PLUTO REACHES MUMBAI 2 DAYS AFTER DRONE ATTACK

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai, two days after it was hit by a drone off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea. Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials said.

The commercial vessel, with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard deployed a number of assets to provide assistance to the ship.