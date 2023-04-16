MEET TURKEYS RUMEYSA GELGI THE TALLEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD

Hyderabad Turkey s Rumeysa Gelgi is the tallest woman in the world and she entered the Guinness Book of World Records Affected by a rare disease she is constantly facing many problems and is fighting for her survival Twentysixyearold Rumeysa Gelgi was born in the Safranbolu district of Turkey Her height is 7 feet 07 inches With that she entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest woman in the world She is not only a tall woman but also has five world records in her name as she has big hands long fingers and a backbone Though she was facing difficulties she excelled in her studies and settled in a good job and is an inspiration to many people Rumesa was diagnosed with Weaver s syndrome when she was four months old It is a genetic problem It means that there is tremendous growth in the bones Due to Weaver s syndrome Rumesa grew 5 feet 8 inches tall by the time she was 6 years old Her body was like a child placed in an adult s body It is learnt that there are only 50 people affected by this disease worldwideA constant struggle for survivalDue to a rare disease Rumesa has to constantly fight for her life Deficiency in heart function is revealed Her spine was bent to one side because of the height Because of that even walking became difficult Hence doctors inserted rods and screws in some places in the body As a result Rumesa was educated at home So her childhood was not like everyone else s At least she cannot able to play with her friends However Rumesa was not deterred as she made many friends with her sweet words and spending time by chatting with themRumesa was very tall and did not travel in a car That is why her family members specially prepared a van Since it is difficult to sit for a long time arrangements have been made to lie down in it Even travelling by plane is difficult An airline company called Turkish Air has made the journey of Rumesa easier by converting six seats into a stretcherProving as a web developerRumesa did not neglect her studies despite facing difficulties throughout her life So she got a job as a web developer in California Rumesa posts details of her daily activities and trips on her Instagram account She exhorts for a change in the mindset of judging people based on their appearance Participating in many shows and other programmes she is an inspiration to many people