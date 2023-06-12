MEET KAIRAN QUAZI A SOFTWARE ENGINEER AT THE AGE OF 14 AT ELON MUSKS SPACEX

Hyderabad What one can expect from a boy at the age of 14 Chats with friends playing games learning lessons at school movies et al Yes the life of a normal boy passes in that way But unlike this a kid got a job at the worldfamous SpaceX company of Elon Musk at the age of 14 The boy s name is Kairan Quazi Kairan Quazi from San Francisco will soon graduate from the University of Engineering at Santa Clara University Quazi recently posted on his LinkedIn that he will soon be joining the Starlink team at SpaceX of Elon Musk He said that he has overcome a very transparent challenging technical and fun interview process He said that he is joining the Starlink engineering team as a software engineer He said that SpaceX gave him an opportunity to break the outdated tradition of judging ability and maturity based on age According to his LinkedIn profile Quazi has experience in training in Artificial Intelligence AI and Machine Learning He has done internships in some prestigious companies and gained knowledge about cuttingedge technologies He joined Los Positas Community College at the age of nine Passed Associate of Science Mathematics with the highest grade He says working on generative AI with Lama Nachman Director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs turned his career aroundLocal media reported that Kairan Quazi s parents said that he was speaking clearly at the age of two When he came to the third grade the teachers recognised Quazi s talent On the occasion Quazi thanked everyone who helped him on this journey He also wrote on LinkedIn that he is thankful to SpaceX for recognising his talent and believing in his ability