New Delhi: One of the world's largest burger chains, McDonald’s is set to temporarily shut all its offices in the US this week as the burger chain prepares to announce a fresh round of layoffs to its corporate employees, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The burger chain has reportedly sent an email last week directing US and international employees to start working from home from Monday to Wednesday so that the company can announce news about the layoffs virtually, the report stated. The number of employees to be fired is not clear yet.

McDonald’s, the Chicago-based company had reportedly emailed, "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization." The company has also asked the employees to call off all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties scheduled this week.

McDonald’s, in January, said that the company will review corporate staffing levels in order to lay off employees in some areas and expand its business in other places and the review would also update its business strategy. McDonald’s is expected to announce a decision on layoffs soon.

Earlier last month, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook planned additional job cuts over several rounds in the next few months, according to media reports, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The additional layoffs are scheduled to be announced in multiple rounds over the coming months that in total would be roughly the same magnitude as the 13 per cent cut to its workforce last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some projects and teams are also expected to be shot down. Meta cut roughly 11,000 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its employees, last year. The reductions this year are expected to reach the same proportion of those who remain, the people said, though the final count of the cumulative cuts expected over the second quarter isn't yet clear.