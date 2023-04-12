MCD MEETING FOR ELECTING MAYOR DEPUTY MAYOR TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26

New Delhi: The meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for electing the mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26, an official MCD notice stated.

"The Ordinary April (2023) Meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor," the notification stated.

Earlier on April 9, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set the date of April 26 for the mayoral polls. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi completed her 38-day tenure at the Mayoral post on 31st March. As per the norms, the election process needs to be completed before April 30.

Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6. The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250. (ANI)