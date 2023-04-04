Guwahati: A massive avalanche on Tuesday hit the Nathu La, a popular tourist spot in Sikkim, resulting in the reported deaths of at least six individuals. The victims reportedly comprise four males, one female, and one child, who lost their lives after suffering severe injuries. As per sources, about 22 tourists have been rescued so far. The avalanche occurred at around 12:20 pm on Tuesday.

Sources said the deceased were on board a bus that fell into a deep gorge as a result of the avalanche. It is also estimated that several people, most of whom are likely to be tourists, are trapped in the snow. The casualty is likely to go up considering the severity of the calamity. Locals present at the spot have given a rough estimate of at least 150 people trapped under a thick layer of snow.

The Sikkim Police took note of the incident and immediately initiated efforts to get recue ops at the site of the accident. Meanwhile, the local communities in the area showed active participation in rescuing the trapped tourists. Officials at the site said more rescue teams that have been alerted will soon reach the site assist in the ongoing operation.

Several members who escaped the avalanche took to social media to post the videos of the calamity. One such video shared on Twitter showed the rescue operation in progress with several people feared buried under the huge mounds of snow. In one of the visuals, a man was seen half buried in the snow with people around him trying to remove the snow with shovels and pull him out.