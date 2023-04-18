Kozhikode The police on Tuesday arrested a Maoist leader who is a native of Jharkhand in Kozhikode The accused was hiding in a migrant labour camp at Pantheeramkavu for one and a half months Maoist leader Ajay Oron is reportedy a member of the People s Liberation Front of India Acting on a tip off about Ajay from their counterpart in Jharkhand the Kerala police tracked him Then in a joint operation by Kerala and Jharkhand Police Ajay was arrested this morning He was taken to the Pantheeramkavu police station and is currently being interrogated by the Central Intelligence Bureau CIB and Special Operation Group SOG officials It was learnt that Ajay would be shifted to Jharkhand after station proceedings are completed Earlier Ajay was in jail for 11 months in a case under the Arms Act and had visited Kerala four times since 2019 He has been accused of spreading Maoist ideas while staying and working with migrant workers Also Read Maoist held in J khand arms seizedIn the last few years the northen districts of Kerala including Kannur Kozhikode Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram have been witnessing Maoist activities It may be mentioned here that the districts of Wayanad Malappuram and Palakkad were included in the list of districts across India that have been impacted by Left Wing Extremism LWE in 2018 The People s Liberation Front of India is a Maoist militant group founded in Jharkhand in 2007 It was formerly known as the Jharkhand Liberation Tigers and was established by Dinesh Gope a resident of Jharkhand s Khunti in 2003