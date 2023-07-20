Manipur women paraded naked: One held, CM says considering possibility of capital punishment

Hyderabad: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said his government was considering the possibility of capital punishment for the perpetrators involved in the video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob which has sparked a public outrage against the Manipur government and the inaction from police.

"Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit," Biren Singh said, ANI reported quoting him. The video which has been doing rounds since Wednesday evening is from May 4. A case was registered by Nongpok Sekmai police on charges of abduction, gangrape and murder in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In the May 4 video from Kangpokpi district, men were seen constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors to let them go.

"My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society(sic)," Biren Singh tweeted.