MANIPUR VIOLENCE MEITEIS REJECT TALKS BETWEEN CENTRE KUKI MILITANT GROUPS

New Delhi: Taking a strong note of the political talks between the Government of India and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) (umbrella organisations of 25 Kuki and Zo militant groups) under Suspension of Operation (SoO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Thursday appealed to the government to suspend all talks with the militant groups.

“The present ongoing talks of the Indian government and Kuki SoO militants whose leaders are mostly Myanmaries citizens such as ZRA president Thanglianpao Guite and KNO president PS Haokip is totally illegal and strongly condemned. The proposed talks amidst the present situation will create another tension among the original citizens who have already been displaced and their houses burnt and even not allowing them to look after their houses,” said COCOMI media coordinator Somorendro Thokchom.

Alleging that buffer zones in the violence-affected places have been set up within the Meitei inhabited areas only, he said the central security personnel (especially Assam Rifles) are not allowing them to visit their houses in the name of buffer zone. A delegation from Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) are having a discussion with centre’s interlocutor for Manipur AK Mishra in New Delhi over the proposed political identity of the Kukis in Manipur.

Sources in the government told ETV Bharat that the agenda in the meeting is mainly concentrated on a separate entity for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo community of Manipur. Till the filling of the report, the meeting between both sides was going on. Coinciding with the meeting, a tribal body from Manipur-Unao Tribal Women’s Forum-Delhi & NCR has organised a protest demonstration in the national capital demanding a separate administration for the Kukis in Manipur.

The forum has also demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accusing him of playing a biased role in the current conflict. “A separate administration for us can only bring a permanent solution. At the same time, we also demand the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh,” said Emelin Hmar, a member of the forum to ETV Bharat.

The forum has also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence against minority Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribals in Manipur, crime committed against women, justice for victims and establishment of separate administration for the Kuki Zomi Hmar Mizo tribals for permanent peace.

The forum has accused the Manipur government of initiating targeted “combing operations” in the tribal-dominated areas while it allowed the blatant looting of weapons by the Meitei extremists from various State military stations and armoury in the Imphal valley. The forum has alleged that more than 197 tribal villages have been burnt down and 117 tribal people killed. They said that 359 churches along with 73 church administrative buildings and quarters have been desecrated and burnt.

Meanwhile, 10 sitting MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community from Manipur also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi appealing for the creation of the post of chief secretary and DGP or its equivalent post for the five hill districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Pherzawl district at Lamka, Churachandpur and sanctions of RS 500 crores from the PM’s Relief Fund.

The MLAs including Haokholet Kipgen, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, LM Khaute, Ngursanglur Sanate, Letpao Haokip, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip and Vungzagin Valte had recently appealed to the central government for the creation of a separate administration for the Kukis in the State.

