MANIPUR VIOLENCE KHARGE SEEKS PRESIDENT MURMU INTERVENTION SUBMITS MEMORANDUM

New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday met President Draupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to restore peace and normalcy in ethnic violence-hit Manipur where over 75 civilian lives were lost so far.

He also submitted a 12-point memorandum to her highlighting the ongoing violence and the distress meted out to the people of the north-eastern state on a day when Home Minister Amit Shah also began his visit to the state.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "It is with a deep sense of loss and hurt that we humbly submitted a memorandum to the President of India, for her kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting Manipur can be redressed and normalcy can be brought in urgently."

He further wrote, "As a responsible political party, the Indian National Congress is ever ready to lend support to any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur. We humbly submit the following 12 demands for immediate action. Only then there will be peace in the state."

On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that things have "turned from bad to worse" in Manipur which has been affected by ethnic clashes. Meanwhile, Shah, currently visiting Manipur, began consultations with stakeholders which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state. The home minister also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach." Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted. According to a home ministry spokesperson, Shah also held a meeting with a delegation of different civil society organisations in Imphal this morning.