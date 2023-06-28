Imphal: Terming the sectarian violence in Manipur as "unfortunate", Hengjen village chief Kammang Khongdum said that the education of students has hampered since the ethnic clashes erupted.

"This is unfortunate for everyone. There is a learner's foundation, located in Happy Valley. Here in the past, students from different communities used to come and learn. Unfortunately due to this turmoil in Manipur, the students have gone back to their respective villages. And the education is hampered to a great extent. The future of the student is bleak," Khongdum told ANI.

He also appealed to the two communities-- Kuki and Meitei-- to live peacefully. "The two communities should sit together have dialogue and try to live peacefully," he told ANI. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Notably, the Assam Rifles have evacuated over 50,000 displaced persons from all communities in the violence-hit Manipur to date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines. During the last 24 hours, State Police and Central forces conducted a search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts.

A total of 10 arms and 239 ammunition were recovered from the Imphal East district,” Manipur Police said in a statement. Following the search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas in the violence-hit state, at least 112 empty cases of different calibres, two live rounds of 12 bore gun, 12 empty cartridges of Barrel and two local made explosives were recovered during the operation at Serou Mamang Leikai Part, they said. (ANI)