New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has summoned Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and State BJP president Sharda Devi to Delhi to update him on the latest situation in violence-hit Manipur.

Government sources said both the leaders are rushing to New Delhi by Thursday evening. They are scheduled to meet Home Minister Shah at his residence later in the evening. The CM and Manipur BJP president is under pressure from the party's high command after the opposition parties claimed that the situation in the state has not yet improved and there is a total breakdown of the law and order situation. Recently, a delegation from of CPI-M affiliated All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) led by former CPM MP Brinda Karat briefed President Droupadi Murmu about the situation in the state during their visit to several places in violence-affected Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to the President, the delegation also demanded immediate removal of Chief Minister Singh criticising him for his alleged failure in controlling the situation. Since May 3, Manipur has been on the boil due to the ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteies and minority tribal Kukis.

Sources said that apart from taking note of the present situation in the state, Shah during his meeting with Singh and Devi will also discuss the issue of separate administration as demanded by the Kuki community. It is worth mentioning that the Manipur government and several civil societies in the state opposed the idea of a separate administration for the Kuki community. BJP sources said that the central leadership has taken strong note of the situation as the ongoing clash continues without any respite even after almost four months.

"We have a general election next year. If the situation does not improve, there may be a reverse impact," a party leader said on condition of anonymity. Sources said that Shah may also discuss the issue of a peace agreement with NSCN-IM during his meeting with Manipur CM. The NSCN-IM has been demanding the integration of Naga-dominated areas from Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the proposed Nagalim.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation from the Communist Party of India (CPI) called on Manipur Governor Anusiya Uikey in Imphal on Thursday. The delegation led by former MP and party general secretary D Raja on a three-day visit to the state. During their visit, the leaders interacted with the victims of ethnic conflict at different relief camps and hospitals. CPI MP and a member of the delegation Binoy Viswam said the visit of the fact-finding team to Koutruk in Imphal West district has been restricted by the local administration.

"The repeated claim of peace and stability in Manipur made by the government is far from the truth. The government is denying entry to delegates of fact-finding panel in many areas of the state to hide its failure," Viswam said.

He said that the delegation held a detailed interaction with the victims of violence in Kadangband. "The people there told us that the government both at the centre and state have completely failed to protect them," Viswam said. Other members of the delegation are K Narayana, Rama Krushna Panda and Asomi Gogoi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself visit Manipur and see the real situation there instead of making hollow speeches," Viswam added. Manipur needs political initiative and need for dialogue for peace. Meaningless rhetoric has only deepened the crisis in Manipur and now affecting the entire northeast, Viswam said.

