Imphal: Meira Paibis, an apex women's organisation represented by Meitei women, on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across five districts of Imphal Valley to protest against the alleged gangrape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur on May 3, when the ongoing ethnic violence started.

The survivor alleged she was gang-raped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house in Khumujamba Leikai in Churachandpur, police said. An FIR was lodged with Bishnupur women police station on August 9 and the matter was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for investigation, they said.

In protest against the incident, Meira Paibis staged sit-in demonstrations in Keisampat, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Kongba and Khurai in Imphal East district. Similar protests were also held in Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts. Ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 and has been continuing for the last three months, killing more than 160 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Meira Paibi members are known for their run-ins with Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley. They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of "brutality during recent agitations" on August 7. Meira Paibi, which literally means 'women torch bearers', took the decision to conduct the stir during a convention held in the Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district. In the Hodam Leirak area in Imphal West district, dozens of women came out on the streets and blocked one lane of the Tiddim Road which leads to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. They also staged sit-in demonstrations in Kwakeithel, Uripok and Singjamei areas in the Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in the Imphal East district. Similar protests were also held in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.