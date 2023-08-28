Tezpur: As many as 3,662 people were arrested in one of biggest joint crackdowns launched by police and security forces in Manipur over the past 24 hours.

During the operations, 30 weapons and 16 explosives were also recovered from possession of those arrested, sources said. Despite signs of improvement in law and order situation in Manipur, reports of sporadic violence still continued to pour in especially from hilly interiors and far-flung areas which border Myanmar. It has come to light that five houses were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in a sensitive area on Sunday. The Manipur Police then launched a joint operation with the central security forces.

Manipur Governor Anusuia Uikey called an emergency assembly session on Tuesday. Security forces also recovered 70 rounds of bullets from Imphal-East, Imphal-West, Kakching, Thoubal, Kangpokpi and fringe and remote areas of Bishnupur district. Checkpoints have been set up at a total of 127 places in different districts of Manipur. Meanwhile, security forces are continuing operations in the fringes and remote areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal West districts of Manipur.

During the operation, seven snatched weapons and 111 rounds of live bullets were recovered from Churachandpur district. One weapon was recovered and two persons were arrested for possessing those arms in Kangpokpi district during a NAKA cheking.

On Sunday, three weapons and 105 ammunition, which were earlier looted by unidentified miscreants from a house guard in Imphal West, were recovered by cops in a special operation.