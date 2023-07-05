MANIPUR FOOTBALLER DEFENDS WEARING MEITI FLAG SAYS WANT PEACE IN HOME STATE

Hyderabad: Jeakson Singh - hailing from Manipur and the defensive midfielder of Indian football team triggered a controversy after he was seen draped in vibrant seven-coloured flag representing the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur over his jersey during the post-match ceremony after India beat Kuwait in the penalty shootout to lift the 2023 SAFF Championship trophy on Tuesday night.

Few hours later, he clarified from his social media accounts that his intention was not to hurt anyone but bring notice to the situation prevailing at home. He sent out a similar worded tweet and an Instagram post.

The act by 22-year footballer hailing from Manipur's Thoubal district who played an important role in paving the win of India against Kuwait is viewed by some as a heartfelt effort to bring attention to the ethnic clashes in Manipur for the last two months. Some see the move as unsavoury as they feel it was unwarranted to bring societal and national issues to the international platform. Most netizens felt the latter.

"What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag? Doesn't he know that this is not a state/regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball," a twitter user wrote in his timeline.

"Jeakson Singh making a political statement during the celebration of India's SAFF win tonight with the Salai Taret flag on his shoulder. While we congratulate the team for the win, such action is unprofessional for a footballer representing the nation...," another user wrote.

The social media clarification from the footballer followed the backlash. Jeakson Singh, in his clarification, said he had only displayed the flag to highlight the violence in Manipur and said he did not want to hurt religious sentiments. Addressing the fans, Jeakson wrote on his twitter handle, “By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians”.

Manipur is raging with violent clashes between two communities, the Meiteis and the Kukis, stirring tensions within the region. The initial outbreak of violence occurred following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3. This march, organised in the hill districts of Manipur, aimed to voice opposition to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tragically, the ongoing clashes have resulted in over 100 fatalities, numerous injuries, and the displacement of thousands who have sought refuge in relief camps.

It is worth noting that the Meiteis make up approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, the tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute about 40 percent of the population, primarily residing in the hill districts. The conflict between these communities has created an atmosphere of tension and sorrow, causing significant distress to the people of Manipur.

