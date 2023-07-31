New Delhi: Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of the ruling dispensation’s handling of the situation in the neighbouring state.

Though Zoramthanga’s Mizo National Front (MNF) is part of the NDA and the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), he has not hesitated in criticising his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh who is of the BJP. After the video of the two Vaiphei women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral, Zoramthanga said that “silence is not an option”. He described the incident as “brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable, and completely inhuman” and termed the victims as “my kin… my own blood”.

“It is up to Biren Singh to resign or not,” Zoramthanga was quoted as saying. “He should consult with the BJP leaders in Delhi. Looking at what is happening, they will know best what to do.”

On July 25, Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia and several ministers participated in a ‘Solidarity March’ organised at Aizawl in support of the Kukis living in Manipur. Various speakers severely criticized Biren Singh in the presence of Zoramthanga.

Biren Singh retaliated by asking his Mizoram counterpart not to interfere in the internal matters of another state. He said that the tension in Manipur started after his government started taking action against drug cartels. He added that his government was not against the Kuki community living in the state.

Mizoram has given shelter to over Kuki-Zomis who have been displaced from Manipur after the violence broke out on May 3. The Kukis and Mizos share ethnic bonds. Additionally, Mizoram is providing shelter to over 31,000 Chin refugees who fled Myanmar due to fierce fighting between that country’s army and ethnic armed organisations. The Mizos have strong connections with the Chins too.

A source familiar with the developments told ETV Bharat that Zoramthanga’s defying tone and almost assertiveness on the Manipur issue is also a sign of revival of the demand for a greater Mizoram by unifying Mizo-dominated areas in other states.

“The current crisis in Manipur has given greater depth to their old demand for a greater Mizoram,” the source said.

A greater Mizoram was one of the objectives of the founding fathers of the MNF when it was an insurgent group. In fact, an MNF delegation raised this demand for greater Mizoram under Article 3 of the Constitution again with the Centre. However, according to Zoramthanga, the delegation was told that though Article 3 provides for this procedure, the government cannot give any commitment.

In fact, the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council submitted memorandums to the General Secretary of the United Nations, New York/Geneva, on June 29, 2023, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel seeking their urgent intervention in the creation of a separate state called Zalengam by carving out hill areas from Manipur.

According to the source, the crisis in Manipur has also given a an opportunity for Zoramthanga to muster support among people ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in Mizoram by November-December this year. “It (demand for greater Mizoram) is a fantastic slogan to take ahead of the elections,” the source said. “Whether it fructifies or not is another matter.”

