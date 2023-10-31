MANIPUR CM APPEALS TO MEDIA NOT TO PUBLISH NOTES OF UNRECOGNISED ORGANISATIONS

Imphal: Emphasising on practising restraint, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to the media not to publish press notes of any "unauthorised" or "unrecognised" organisations. Singh also urged the general people not to express whatever they want on media platforms as it could instigate enmity.

He said everyone should behave responsibly to maintain peace and tranquility in the northeastern state. Manipur is witnessing continued ethnic violence since May this year and about 180 people have been killed in the state so far. "The media fraternity should not publish press notes of any unauthorised or unrecognised organisation, which could hurt sentiments of any community or create tensions among different communities," he said at a programme held on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas here.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to "forgive and forget" all that has happened and join hands to restore peace in Manipur. "Political differences if any, can be sorted out through talks," he said. Asked, government officials said unauthorised and unorganised organisations are those which are not registered with the state government. They also include any random civil organisation in the state which are formed by the coming together of a few persons.