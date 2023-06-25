Imphal: A mob of approximately 1200-1500 people, spearheaded by women and a local leader forced the army to release 12 arrested militants of the KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup) during an operation launched in Manipur's Itham village, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said.

The Spear Corps divison of the army informed on Twitter about the details of the failed crackdown, which was launched based on specific intelligence tip off. In the statement, the army said women predominantly led nearly 1,200-1,500 people, aided by a local leader, swiftly laid seize in the targeted area where army conducted a combing operation.

The mob acted aggressively to counter the army which had to relent in the face of brazen posture and allow the militants to go. The army maintained that it proceeded with the lawful operation, but their efforts were in vain.

Sensing the potential danger and to avoid casualties, the troop leader decided against resorting to force against such a large and hostile mob. The force particularly wanted to avoid confrontation with women, so a careful decision was made to hand over all 12 apprehended cadres to the local leader, the army said.

After removing the cordon, the army left the area and confiscated the recovered weapons and war-like stores seized from the insurgents. The army identified one of the arrested individuals as self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Moirangthem Tamba, also known as Uttam, who was also the mastermind behind the 2015 ambush case involving the 6 DOGRA (6th Dogra Regiment). In a post, the army issued an appeal to the people of Manipur, requesting them to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order to foster peace and stability.