Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police announced on Saturday that they have apprehended a suspect for allegedly stealing, holding, and selling confidential data of over 66.9 crore individuals and organizations from 24 different states and eight metropolitan cities.

Vinay Bhardwaj was found in possession of data from various edu-tech organizations, as well as consumer and customer data from major organizations such as GST, road transport organizations from different states, e-commerce portals, social media platforms, and fintech companies.

According to a police press release, the accused was arrested on Friday, and he was found to be selling personal and confidential data of about 66.9 crore individuals and organizations maintained in 104 categories. The suspect was operating through a website called "InspireWebz" based in Faridabad, Haryana, and selling databases to clients through cloud drive links.

The data held by the accused includes sensitive information of defense personnel, government employees, PAN cardholders, students in grades 9 to 12, senior citizens, Delhi electricity consumers, D-MAT account holders, mobile numbers of various individuals, NEET students, high net worth individuals, insurance holders, credit card and debit card holders, among others, the release said.

The police also seized two mobile phones and two laptops, along with data from 135 categories containing sensitive information of government, private organizations, and individuals. The arrest of the suspect highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for stronger cybersecurity measures. The theft and sale of confidential data can have severe consequences for individuals, organizations, and even governments, leading to financial losses, identity theft, and other forms of fraud.

It is essential to take adequate precautions to protect personal and confidential information, including using strong passwords, regularly updating security software, and avoiding sharing personal information with unknown individuals or organizations. Additionally, organizations must ensure that they have robust cybersecurity measures in place to safeguard their data and that of their clients and customers.

