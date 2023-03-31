Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): The man credited with much of how we came to understand the world today, Darwin was considered an average student and had abandoned a career in medicine as a result. Thomas Alva Edison, whose creations changed the lives of billions of people and is considered to be one of the most successful inventors who ever lived, was told by his teachers he was ‘too stupid to learn anything’.

Examples are in abundance where failure paved the way to one’s success. Maharashtra's Umesh Ganpat Khandabahal - an IPS officer and the Superintendent of Jalpaiguri is another such example. The teen who scored 21 in English and left his studies to join farming with his father, through grit and determination, did Masters in English and cracked UPSC to become an IPS officer.

Maharashtra's Umesh Ganpat Khandabahal, a successful IPS officer, has become an inspiration for many after he revealed that he failed in the higher secondary examination in 2003. However, instead of being disheartened, he decided to take a break and focus on farming with his father. He believes that failure is not the end of everything and that a strong mind and a fixed goal can make all the difference.

Khandabahal, who is currently serving as the Police Superintendent of Jalpaiguri, said, “Failing an exam should not be the end of the world for students. One should have a strong will and keep the goal fixed to achieve success. One should not lose hope because failure is a part of life and can be overcome with perseverance."

Khandabahal did his schooling from SG Public school and took a break from studies for two years after failing the higher secondary examination. “My family was into farming, so I decided to join his father in the field. Later, with encouragement from his friends, I started studying again through distance learning at Maharashtra Open University.”

Umesh who is the first IPS from his village moved from the science department to the arts department and did his graduation in English literature sitting at home. He also did B.D. and BSC in horticulture since he was a science student in high school. He then did his masters in English also.

While pursuing his studies, Khandabahal also appeared for the police PSI exam, which he cleared in the first attempt. “This motivated me to prepare for the IPS exam. I cracked UPSC and got a rank of 704,” Umesh quipped.

He has since worked in various districts in North Bengal, serving as the SDPO of Dinhata in Cochbehar district and as Additional Superintendent of Police in Alipurduar district in 2020. He joined as the Police Superintendent of Jalpaiguri this month.