Coimbatore: A commotion prevailed on the court premises when a man identified as Sivakumar (41) threw acid on his wife Kavitha (37), who had come to attend a hearing in the case on Thursday. The woman sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. She sustained grievous injuries in the neck portion and above. Women lawyers present at the spot rushed toward to cover her face with clothes.

The woman had filed a complaint against her husband with the police station concerned. The family dispute was stated to be the reason behind the lodging of the complaint. The trial was underway at Judicial Magistrate's Court number one at the Coimbatore Integrated Court Complex.

On Thursday, the husband and wife were waiting at the lounge of the court. Suddenly, Sivakumar took out a bottle containing acid and threw it on Kavitha. Lawyers present there immediately rushed Kavitha to the nearest government hospital for treatment. Sivakumar was also assaulted by the lawyers present there.

Also read: Girl victim of acid attack blames young man at Uttarakhand's Manglaur; also alleged rape

When police officers were trying to take Sivakumar to the police station, the lawyers began arguing with the police saying why an acid attacker was being shielded. Police escorted Sivakumar to a vehicle and then took him to police station for questioning.

Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner of Police, G Sandeesh, told reporters, "As per the doctors statement, the woman had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries. She has been undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital. A probe into the incident has begun. The culprit had brought the acid in a bottle which was not known to others. The acid in the water bottle was not detected by the others. Things will be clear after investigation."