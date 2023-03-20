Patna: In a shocking video, which has surfaced on social media, wherein a man was allegedly raping a street dog. The incident was in circulation on social media for the past several days. The gruesome incident happened on the day of Holi that was on March 8 in Bihar's Patna. Someone captured the incident on his cellphone and uploaded it on social media. In the video, a man was found raping the street dog at a colony located in Pulwarisharif. Following the incident, an NGO Nidhi Bhuri Foundation, reported the matter to Pulwarisharif police station.

Based on the complaint, police have begun searching the accused. Taking advantage of the darkness and near deserted street, the accused was engaged in cruelty against the hapless animal. He was performing the unnatural act with dog. Whenever a passerby appeared on the street, he used to retract and move away from the dog. Finding no one on the street, the accused was repeating the act.

The NGO working for the protection of animals against cruelty, took initiative for lodged a complaint against the accused. The police are in a lookout of the accused. The identity of the accused was not known. The viral video doing rounds on social media was also shown to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, including Animal Act. "An FIR has been registered based on NGO's complaint. We are carrying out investigation on the basis of the video footage. We are also trying to identify and trace the accused," said Shafir Alam, SHO of Phulwarisharif police station.