Jalpaiguri: A man killed his minor sister with a sharp weapon at Devnagar Uttarpara locality in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday night. The gruesome incident sent shockwaves in the area. The police are investigating whether the murder was committed in a fit of rage or deliberately. "The deceased was identified as Ria Thakur, a student of Central Girls' School," said the police.

The Kotwali police arrested accused Rahul Thakur, the deceased's elder brother and booked him on murder charges. The police said that the minor had appeared in the higher secondary examination (2023). Local residents said that a dispute between brother and sister escalated on Wednesday night and in a fit of rage he attacked his sister with a weapon.

The body of Ria bore multiple deep-cut wound marks on her back, the police said. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Rahul Thakur. Neighbours said that quarrels between the brother and the sister had become a regular feature. On several occasions, Rahul used to get drunk create a ruckus in their house.

The accused used a sharp vegetable cutter to kill his sister. The police rushed the critically injured Ria to a local hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Arghya Sarkar said, "We are probing the case from all angles. We are also trying to find out the motive behind the murder." District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat said, "A complaint has been registered in this regard. The accused has been arrested. Stringent action will be taken against him if he was found guilty."