Kodangal (Telangana): A shocking incident of patricide has come to light in Telangana's Vikarabad district's Kondangal, where a man allegedly killed his 68-year-old father and tried to claim insurance money by faking an accident. The victim's elder son Ravi Nayak has filed a complaint and accused his younger brother Srinivas Nayak of murdering their father for money. The police have booked Srinivas and are investigating the matter thoroughly.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rathod Dhansingh. Srinivas had registered himself as the nominee in his father's Rs 50 lakh health insurance policy. The police have revealed that Srinivas had been pressuring his father for money for the last three days. On Tuesday morning, he convinced his father to accompany him to Tandur on his two-wheeler. On the way, he allegedly killed his father and dragged his body to the road, where he staged the accident to claim the insurance money.

Srinivas had reported to the police that his two-wheeler had gone out of control and hit a tree, resulting in his father's death. However, the police suspected foul play and launched a thorough investigation. During the investigation, Srinivas confessed to killing his father for money. The police have booked him under relevant sections of the law, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This incident is not the first of its kind. Earlier this month, the Ahmedabad police arrested a youth for killing his father after he confessed to the crime. The accused alleged that his father was having an illicit affair with his wife. The victim, Bharat Khordia, had been admitted to the hospital as he had sustained injuries in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle near Begwa village in the Dholka taluka. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.