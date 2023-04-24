New Delhi An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his copassenger official sources said Monday The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his copassenger during an argument they saidThe incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged unruly passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force CISF after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport around 9 PM on Sunday The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint the sources told PTIIncidents of passengers allegedly urinating on copassengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female copassenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New YorkDelhi flight on November 26 last yearThe matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later Air India imposed a 30day travel ban on him The second such incident was reported on board an Air India ParisNew Delhi flight on December 6 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory PTI