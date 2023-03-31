Rampur (UP): SP leader Azam Khan's wife has lodged a police complaint against an unidentified man alleging that he threw a small bundle inside the main gate of her house containing a few random articles including clothes and expressed fear that it may be associated with 'black magic.' According to the complaint filed by Tazeen Fatma, a former MP, the incident happened around 6 am Thursday. The man throwing the bundle inside was captured on CCTV installed outside the house but could not be recognised.

Fatma wrote a letter to the Rampur Superintendent of Police reporting the incident and expressed her fear that it could be a part of some big conspiracy. In her letter, Fatma also wondered how could such a breach take place when the house is guarded under a 24-hour Y-category security.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Sansar Singh said they were informed late Thursday night that a bundle, wrapped in black foil, had been thrown inside Azam Khan's residence and it contained some clothes, a cap, and a few other articles. Police are trying to find the man who threw the bundle across the gate, he said, adding, they will also probe the security personnel deployed there.

Azam Khan has been an MP from Rampur parliamentary constituency and MLA from Rampur assembly constituency 10 times. His assembly membership ended after a local court sentenced him in a hate speech case. He also has several criminal cases registered against him and was released from jail after getting bail last year. (PTI)