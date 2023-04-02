Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was arrested for luring an 11-year-old mentally challenged girl under the pretext of offering her fruits and food to his room and sexually assaulted her on Saturday in Mumbai's Mankhurd. After returning home, the girl confided in her parents, who approached the police, the police said. The accused have been identified as Munnalal Maniklal Patwa. Both the victim and the accused have been living in the same locality here.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the police added. In a similar incident, a man was arrested in Ladakh for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor girl and leaving her injured, the police informed on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Sayyad Zulfikar Ali Shah (52) and was arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Leh-Ladakh, PD Nitya said, "The incident happened on March 29. The accused offered the girl a lift to school and instead took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her". "The victim also suffered a head injury during the incident, and the accused left her assumed that she died. He was arrested within 48 hours of the incident," she added. No day passes off with out rapes across the country. Ironically, despite stringent laws minor girls and women are being raped.