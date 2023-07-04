MALLIKARJUN KHARGE MEETS CONG LEADERS FROM MIZORAM SAYS STATE DESIRES CHANGE

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday held a strategy meeting with party leaders from Mizoram and said the people of the state desire change and that his party is ready to herald a new era of development there.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting which was attended by senior party leaders from the northeastern state. AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das were also present during the meeting, along with state party chief Lalsawta and CLP leader Zodintluanga.

The Congress seeks to wrest power in the northeastern state in assembly elections later this year. "Our fellow citizens of Mizoram desire change. Congress party has a record of providing stability and progress in the state, and Mizoram Congress is once again ready to herald a new era of development and welfare in Mizoram. We will do everything possible to work towards that," Kharge tweeted with pictures of the meeting. The tenure of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, 2023 and assembly elections are slated before that.

Mizoram assembly elections are scheduled to be held by the end of 2023. Election Commission of India (ECI) gathered momentum to conduct the elections process in a smooth manner, said the ECI a few months ago. All the 11 District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police were present in the meeting, added the ECI. Also, Dharmendra Sharma concentrated on the mandates of the ECI which aim to conduct elections in a fair and smooth manner throughout the country.