Malda: Malda district magistrate has acted as a good samaritan on Monday and helped a poor family with necessary government assistance as well as paid for their electricity bills from his own pocket. In this family of six, five members are visually impaired and survive by begging. When DM Malda, Nitin Singhania, came to know that the family has not received several government services, he visited them and made all the necessary arrangements.

The incident occurred in Islampur village of Sambalpur village panchayat in Ratua of Malda district. Bablu Haque was born in Islampur village and was blind since birth. His sister Ismatara Khatun, two sons Imran and Soleman and daughter Sabina Khatun were all born with the same visual impairment. The only member in the family who do not have any vision problem is Bablu's wife, Shefali Bibi. "I have not been able to see since birth. All five of the family are blind. Three children were born blind. My sister is also not married as she is blind. None of us can do any work. The only way to live is by begging," Bablu told ETV Bharat. He said that though three persons of his family are supposed to receive government allowances, two do not get any benefit. "I am somehow surviving as my father built the house. But, the children have grown up and need a separate house,” Bablu said. Local village panchayat member Sabina Khatun, said, “The panchayat has submitted all the documents of the remaining two members to the block office so as to enable them to receive the government benefits. We are doing whatever can be done at the panchayat level”.

DM Nitin Singhania said, "A Duare Sarkar camp was organised today. Residents have reported some of their problems. We are trying to solve those. For the family where five members are blind, arrangements have been made to provide them with all government services. The two persons, who were not receiving assistance under the West Bengal Disability Pension Scheme will be getting it from today onwards. A house is also needed here which will be arranged next year. This apart, government doctors will examine the five family members and will be treated under the government's 'Chokher Alo' project. The electricity connection of Bablu's had been snapped off long time back due to non payment of bills. This too has been arranged and electricity connection will also be restored. Also, further government assistance is being given to the family," Singhania said. Singhania was accompanied by Additional District Magistrate (General) Baibhav Chowdhury, BDO Nishitkumar Mahato, Zilla Parishad Member Setara Khatun, Pukhuria Outpost OC Gautam Chowdhury and others.