Hyderabad: In a significant move expanding global travel opportunities for Indian passport holders, Malaysia and Thailand have emerged as the latest additions to the roster of countries offering visa-free access. The Malaysian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, announced this ground-breaking policy change, effectively opening the doors to Indian travellers without the need for a visa.

During the People's Justice Party annual congress in Putrajaya, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivered the pivotal announcement, declaring Malaysia as a visa-free destination for both Chinese and Indian passport holders. Effective from December 1, this momentous decision enables Indian nationals to explore Malaysia without the bureaucratic constraints of a visa. However, while visa requirements have been lifted, travellers from India will undergo security screening upon their visit to Malaysia.

Hot on the heels of this welcoming gesture, Thailand also made headlines by removing visa requirements for Indian citizens. The Thai government's announcement on November 10 brought the boon of a 3-day stay for Indian tourists, a policy set to remain in effect until May 10, 2024. This pivotal move further enhances the ease of travel for Indian passport holders, encouraging exploration and promoting cultural exchanges between India and these Southeast Asian nations.

These policy shifts mark a notable expansion in the scope of international travel accessible to Indian travelers, augmenting the list of countries where Indians can journey without the complications of a visa. The updated list of the countries, as per the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs where Indians can travel without a visa includes:

1- Bhutan- Indian nationals can visit Bhutan without a visa. But, in order to enter the nation, Indian nationals traveling to BHU must obtain an entry permit.

2- Indonesia- India is one of the 92 nations that can enter Indonesia without a visa. A valid passport valid for six months and a certificate of COVID-19 immunisation are required for a 30-day stay. Prior to arriving, you must also download the PeduliLindungi app and complete your profile by entering your information.

4- Maldives- Indian nationals travelling to Maldives as tourists do not need a pre-arrival visa in order to enter the country. Indian nationals arriving at the Male airport are given a free Maldives tourist visa, valid for about ninety days.

5-Sri Lanka- Indian visitors are granted a one-month visa-free stay in Sri Lanka.

6- Dominica- If visiting Dominica for a short period of time for business, tourism, or visitation, Indian nationals do not need a visa.

7- Zimbabwe- As long as they have appropriate travel documents, Indian nationals can apply for a visa upon arrival in Zimbabwe. The application process must begin as soon as you get to Zimbabwe.

8- Myanmar- You do require a Myanmar visa for Indians if you are from India, however it does not have to be in hard copy on paper. Applying for an eVisa to enter Myanmar is simple.

9- Cambodia- Indian nationals are allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days as long as they have a valid passport, booked return tickets, and a few other documents.

10- Nepal- Nepal is a visa-free country for Indian citizens. To visit Nepal, you just need to take your passport or valid identity proof.

Other countries where Indians can travel without a visa or need a visa on arrival include Barbados, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, El Salvador, Fiji, Gabon, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao (SAR China), Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Niue, Oman, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.