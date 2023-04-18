MAJORITY OF PASSENGER COMPLAINTS RELATED TO FLIGHT PROBLEMS AND BAGGAGE DGCA

New Delhi Flight problems and baggage comprised the majority of a total of 347 passenger complaints received by the scheduled domestic airlines during March this year the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA stated in a report The air traffic report for March month was released by DGCA on TuesdayThe report states further that in March this year a total of 347 passengerrelated complaints were received by scheduled domestic airlines The number of complaints per 10000 passengers carried for March 2023 has been around 027 The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and baggage the report states adding that the airlines received a total of 347 complaints of which 343 approx99 per cent have been addressedFurther according to the aviation regulator a total of 386 per cent of complaints were about flightrelated problems while 222 per cent were related to baggage problems The refundrelated problems were just 115 per cent Refund and Staff behaviour related complaints have seen significant improvement in the last three months In January there were 237 per cent of complaints related to refunds have come down to 115 Similarly complaints related to staff behaviour that was 89 per cent in January have come to 4 per cent read the reportThe report states further that the maximum number of complaints were received by Air India 106 followed by Spicejet 100 and IndiGo 66 Out of 347 complaints that were received all except four that are pending Air India and Alliance Air have been addressed ANI