MAHUA MOITRA SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO BJP MP NISHIKANT DUBEY ADVOCATE JAI ANANT DEHADRAI FOR DEFAMATORY ALLEGATIONS

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra has sent a legal notice to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai alleging defamation as she was accused of taking money for asking questions in Parliament. Moitra has also sent the notice to several media organisations that reported the allegations.

Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations, saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter. Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for "taking cash for question". In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'.