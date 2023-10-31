New Delhi: The Modi government is allegedly seeking to hack the iPhone of Mahua Moitra, a prominent Trinamool Member of Parliament representing Krishnanagar. Moitra disclosed this unsettling development through her social media account, sharing screenshots of warning messages from Apple, which she received on her phone. These messages were offered as evidence of the suspected hacking attempt.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said: "Received text and email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone and email." She tagged Office of Home Minister and wrote: "get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you."

The Alert from Apple posted on Moitra's X (formerly Twitter) handle read, "State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone- Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do."

"If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," the alert read.

In her social media post, Moitra also mentioned another significant political figure, Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader of the Shiv Sena party and a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. According to Moitra, she and Priyanka Chaturvedi were not the only targets of these ominous warnings from Apple. Three other individuals, all of whom belong to the opposition alliance 'India,' reportedly received similar messages. This revelation has added a new layer of concern to the already intense political climate in India.

The backdrop of this emerging controversy is the "bribe question" that has become a topic of national political discussion, primarily revolving around Mahua Moitra. This controversy has necessitated Moitra's appearance before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, scheduled for October 2nd. However, she has informed the committee that she cannot attend on that date due to a prior commitment and requested a postponement until November 5th.

Moitra seems determined to face Dubai businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the central figure in this bribery inquiry, before the committee. Her intention is to challenge Hiranandani and demand that he provide concrete evidence regarding the alleged gifts he has given to her, thereby asserting her 'Fundamental Rights.' Throughout this ordeal, Moitra has vehemently denied all allegations against her, labelling them as 'mischievous, malicious, and defamatory.'