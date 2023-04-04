New Delhi: Calling the latest move by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) after its decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire "unfortunate", president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani expressed his concerns calling this move blatant and controversial.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Madani termed this decision "unfortunate" and said, "If there was a problem in that certain portion of history, they could have edited it rather than eliminating it. This move is extremely bizarre." When asked to comment on what action the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind would take and whether it would be taking this matter to the court, Madani replied that "For now, I cannot say anything on this as this will require a collective decision. Let the time come and we will respond."

Also read: Ram Navami clashes failure of governments, agencies: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Madani

It is pertinent to note here that this is not the first time that such a move has come to the light. Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi which then again invited a lot of criticism from political leaders, academicians and others blaming the ruling dispensation that textbooks being rewritten to suit one particular ideology.

To a question on whether such a move will create more differences within the communities and if this decision is likely to take us ahead, Madani replied that "This decision is likely to create more controversies and will take us backward." When this reporter contacted the former LG of Delhi Najeeb Jung, who, along with other Muslim intellectuals, had a closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in January, remained unavailable for the comments citing his busy schedule.