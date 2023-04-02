Amravati: The Meghat Tiger Reserve in the Amravati district, situated in the Satpura mountain range, has received the Conservation Assured Tiger Standard (CATS) global rating. Melghat Tiger Reserve has received this rating in recognition of all the significant efforts made by the Reserve for tiger conservation. The reserve added a feather to its cap as it completed its golden jubilee this year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on this benchmark occasion, a member of the State Wildlife Board, Yadav Tarte said that the honour that Melghat has been bestowed upon is a matter of pride for all wildlife lovers and everyone in the Amravati district. He also said that a special team from the Global Forum inspected several places in Melghat before giving it the CATS rating.

"The team submitted a report to the Global Forum after a complete inspection of the Meghat Tiger Reserve including its social relations with the inhabitants of the Satpura mountain range, its cultural characteristics, tribal traditions, management, forest security, and the care given to tigers here. This honour for Meghat is also a matter of pride for the staff and officers of the Tiger Reserve who work hard, and serve in the most remote areas of the Melghat," the member said.

Melghat Tiger Reserve is one of the total nine tiger reserves in the country. Encompassing the Dharani and Chikhaldara areas of the Amravati district, the Satpura mountain range comprises a large number of teak trees making up dense forests. Important rivers like Tapi, Gadga, and Sipna also flow through the crevices of the Melghat. The most beautiful waterfalls in the country also find their way to Melghat.

Popular for its diversity in both flora and fauna, the Melghat also has the highest number of striped tigers along with animals like bears, sambar, blackbuck, and wild boar. A variety of birds and butterflies also make their homes in this reserve. It is also one of the significant centres for tourism in the country. Melghat is also the only place that has coffee production in Maharashtra.