Maharashtra: At least 7 dead after tree falls on tin shed in Akola

Akola (Maharashtra): At least seven people were killed and around 30 were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed temple at Paras in Akola, late into night on Sunday. At the time of the mishap, about 40 persons were present in the temple shed and the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti'.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at the Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village in the Balapur taluka. According to the district administration, a 100-year-old tree fell on the tin shed due to the heavy wind and rains. Nima Arora the Collector of Akola informed that nearly 40 persons were present under the shed at the time of tree fall.

"Nearly 40 persons were present under the shed, out of which 36 were admitted in the hospital and four of them were brought dead," the Collector said. "Later the dead toll rose upto seven, and one person is critically injured," she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his deep condolences over the death of "some devotees" in the incident. The devotees had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in the Akola district. It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them, he wrote in Twitter.

The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," he added. Talking about the treatment of the injured, Fadnavis wrote, "Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur, he Deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased from the state government and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Fadnavis added.