Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nagar (Maharashtra): Some police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area, the Maharashtra police said on Thursday. The clash broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

According to the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nikhil Gupta, stones were also pelted during the clash."Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful," Gupta said. He further said that police will take strict action against the miscreants.

In a similar incident from earlier this month, seven people were severely injured in a violent clash that broke out between two communities over an accident in the Fatehpur area of the Saharanpur district. The local police pacified the situation and have arrested four people so far in the case, an official from the Fatehpur police said.

As informed by Fatehpur Police Station SHO Pramod Kumar, a man named Ankit, a resident of Majri village in the Fatehpur area, was going towards Khujnawar village on his bike on Sunday afternoon when he collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. The men got into a verbal argument over the accident. It took no time for the scuffle to escalate and both eventually resorted to physical violence. The men then informed their families and friends about the matter and asked them to reach the accident spot.