Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A farmer Santosh Gaidhani hailing from Shrirampur in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has threatened to kill social activist Anna Hazare. Gaidhani alleged that he didn't get justice in an old farm-related dispute.

Gaidhani further alleged that the administration also did not provide relief to him in the matter. He also met social activist Anna Hazare, previously, for resolving the dispute. "But nothing happened," he said. Hence, Gaidhani has issued a warning that on May 1 he will visit Ralegansiddhi and kill Hazare.

Gaidhani belonging to Nipani Vadgaon village under Shrirampur taluka said that some people have joined hands with the administration to harass his family. "Around 96 people belonging to my village have been adopting various pressure tactics to harass my family, " he alleged.

"We are living in constant fear. My family members have been spending sleepless nights. I appealed to the police officials, administration, ministers as well as social activist Anna Hazare to intervene in the matter. But nothing happened. I have sought permission from the President to end my life by suicide," Gaidhani said.

He also accused Anna Hazare of not paying attention to his problem. In a video, he has been found saying that he will go to Ralegansiddhi on May 1 to kill Anna Hazare. "I had filed a petition in a farm-related dispute. Now, notices have been served on at least 96 farmers. Hence, they have joined hands with the administration to harass me," Gaidhani said.

"The others farmers have hatched a conspiracy. They have implicated me in a false case. I am living in a hopeless situation. They have made my life miserable," he said.