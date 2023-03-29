New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha are the top three States in the country that witnessed the maximum number of suicides of children below 18 years of age. According to the Home Ministry statistics, India registered 31,741 child suicides in India from 2019-2021.

Madhya Pradesh with 1447 suicide incidents in 2021 tops the list of such states followed by West Bengal (1218) and Odisha (1002). The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) compiles and publishes statistical data on crimes. The published reports are available until the year 2021, said Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Ministry of education has undertaken a proactive initiative, named "Manodarpan" covering a wide range of activities to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers, and families for mental health and emotional well-being during the Covid outbreak and beyond," said Mishra. Significantly, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also supporting the implementation of the district mental health programme (DMHP) under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in 716 districts of the country for which support is provided to States and UTs through the national health mission.

Meanwhile, in another reply in the Rajya Sabha over caste wise number of undertrial prisoners lodged in the jail, Mishra said that 1,15,287 undertrial prisoners of other backward class (OBC) category have been lodged in the jails across India as per 2021 statistics. He said that 90037 undertrial prisoners of scheduled caste category, 42211 undertrial prisoners of the scheduled caste category, and 111878 prisoners of other category are also lodged in jails across the country.

Also read: Maharashtra has highest number of prison escapees in 2021: NCRB data