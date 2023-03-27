Lucknow: A CBI court here has rejected a plea moved by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his son Umar, seeking a clean chit in an extortion case. The court of Special CBI Judge Ajay Vikram Singh has summoned Ahmed, Umar and the other accused on April 7 for framing charges.

The applicants were booked in connection with the 2018 abduction of Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal, who was then taken to the Deoria district jail. Jaiswal was allegedly thrashed in the jail in the presence of Ahmed and subsequently, forced to resign from his four companies in which the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP inducted his own men, Zaki Ahmed and Mohammad Farukh.

Atiq Ahmed on Monday was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj jail after an over 24-hour long drive from Gujarat. Atiq Ahmed has been shifted to Prayagraj's Naini jail from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail as he has to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case.Security was beefed up outside Naini jail and a heavy deployment of uniformed personnel was seen outside the jail premises.

Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati told media that security has been tightened and a high-security barrack with mounted CCTV cameras has been prepared at Naini jail in Prayagraj (where Atiq Ahmed will be lodged). Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged. (With Agency Inputs)