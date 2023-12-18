LT GEN RC TIWARI TO BE NEXT EASTERN ARMY COMMANDER

New Delhi: Lt General RC Tiwari has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander. The officer was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment; he would be succeeding incumbent Lt Gen RP Kalita in the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern on December 31, Army officials said.

Lt Gen Tiwari is presently commanding the Combated Uttar Bharat Area and has also commanded the 3 Corps. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. "He held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as Counter-Insurgency operations in India and abroad.