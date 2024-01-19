Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) : A truck transporting nearly 100 LPG cylinders caught fire triggering a massive explosion on the Lucknow Highway at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The LPG cylinders were being transported from Lucknow to Gonda at the time of the mishap. There was no loss of life.

In the shocking incident, the cylinders exploded simultaneously. The truck overturned on the highway leading to the explosion of the cylinders. The vehicle went up in flames. Its driver jumped out of the vehicle and saved his life without sustaining any injuries.

The local officials and the police rushed to the spot on receiving the information about the blaze on the highway. Following this blaze, vehicular traffic had to be halted on the highway for several hours. The incident took place in the limits of the Colonelganj police station, UP.

The firefighting staff immediately launched immediate efforts to put out the fire. However, the truck was completely engulfed in flames and badly damaged. A video of this vehicle accident explosion garnered wide attention on social media.

Under the high impact explosion, the cylinders flew up to 100 feet in the air. There were 100 cylinders in the vehicle at the time of explosion. The fire took place at around 9:40am near Bhuliapur village. Cylinders started exploding one after another.