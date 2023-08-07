LOK SABHA STALLED TILL 2 PM OVER OPPOSITION PROTEST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was further adjourned till 2 pm after it was stalled till 12 on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition members. Earlier, the House took up Question Hour after it met for the day. Opposition members were protesting over their demands related to the Manipur situation and early discussion on the motion of no-confidence against the government.

Speaker Om Bila asked if opposition members do not want the House to run. "The House is not meant for sloganeering. It is for discussion and debate," Lok Sabha Speaker said. As sloganeering continued, he adjourned the House till 12 noon first before stalling proceedings again till 2 pm.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11. Earlier on Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil after a motion was moved and adopted in the House. The MP was suspended from the House in February this year for videographing proceedings and violating rules.